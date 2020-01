A motorist has been given six penalty points and fined £200 for using a Citroen Dispatch van without insurance.

Nigel Todd (30), of Greenland Parade in Larne, had the offence detected in the town on November 4 last year, Ballymena Magistrates Court was told.

The defendant told police at the scene he had “just bought” the vehicle.

Defence solicitor Kevin MacAllister told the court the defendant thought he was covered by a policy he already had.

The court heard it was a “genuine mistake”.