Larne man drove with excess alcohol

A recruitment consultant has been banned from the roads for 14 months and fined £625 for driving with excess alcohol in his breath.

Callum Oakley (23), of Regents Park in Larne, committed offences on September 9 this year.

He drove without due care and attention at Green Street in Carrickfergus when damage was caused to a wing mirror and after failing to stop he was eventually spoken to by police in Larne in the early hours. His vehicle had a wing mirror hanging down.

At Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday the defendant also pleaded guilty to failing to stop, remain and report a damage only accident.

A defence lawyer said the defendant was “deeply embarrassed and ashamed”.

The lawyer said the defendant had been at a friend’s house and after stopping drinking, a few hours later, “for some inexplicable reason,” decided to drive home.