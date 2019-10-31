Larne man drove unaccompanied and without L plates

A community development worker has been given three penalty points and fined £125 for being an unaccompanied L driver and not displaying L plates.
Gareth McConnell (39), of Ferris Avenue in Larne, had the offences detected on July 22 in Larne town centre.
He appeared at Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday, October 24.
A defence solicitor said the defendant had used the car in a “panic” after a member of his family had suffered a “particularly vicious attack”.
The court was told the defendant is a community development Worker with a community group and the committee had provided a character reference.