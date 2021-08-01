Larne man described as ‘violent individual’
A district judge has described a Larne man as a “violent individual” with “anger management problems”.
Sunday, 1st August 2021, 11:22 am
District Judge Nigel Broderick was speaking at Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday to Stephen Witherspoon (29), of Ballycraigy Ring, who had “snapped” a mobile phone worth over £500 during a “domestic” incident and on another occasion kicked a police officer “numerous times” on the leg and “groin area”.
The defendant was given a five months prison term, suspended for two years, and ordered to pay £500 compensation.