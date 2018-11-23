Larne man denying charges of damaging a door and possessing an offensive weapon

A man is denying charges of damaging a door and possessing an offensive weapon - a bull hook - in a public place at Larne’s Seacourt Road.

Michael Beggs (21), of Britannia Crescent, Larne, is alleged to have committed the offences on May 28 this year.

He is also denying charges relating to August 11 this year of being disorderly at Seacliff Road; assaulting and resisting a police officer; criminal damage to a police vehicle and attempted criminal damage to a police vehicle.

The cases were mentioned at Ballymena Magistrates Court on November 22 and adjourned to January for a contest.