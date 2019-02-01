Larne man denies sending ‘picture of a petrol bomb’ charge

A man accused of sending ‘a picture of a petrol bomb’ in an electronic message denies the charge.

Brandon Andrews (20), of Ballycraigy Ring in Larne, has also pleaded not guilty to charges of damaging windows in a property at Dromaine Drive in the town on October 26 last year.

He further denies causing criminal damage to car windows and making a threat to damage property.

He was at Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday, January 31.

The defendant was released on £500 bail with conditions including being barred from Dromaine Drive.

The case was adjourned until February 14 to fix a date for a contest.