Larne man damaged door at ex-partner’s address
A woman hid in a bedroom after a man with a Larne address turned up at his ex-partner’s address where he was shouting and banging on a door which he damaged.
Wednesday, 27th October 2021, 5:00 pm
Paul McKendry (47), of Greenway, who had no previous record, committed the offence in March this year.
A defence barrister said the defendant had been drinking and had “no recollection” of what he had done.
At Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, the defendant was put on Probation for a year.