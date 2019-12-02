Larne man crashed mother’s car after taking it without her permission

A man crashed his mum’s Volkswagen Golf which he had taken without her permission when she was on holiday.

Tiarnan Looney (20), of Victoria Road in Larne, appeared at Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday and admitted several charges including aggravated taking of a vehicle and causing damage; driving without due care and attention and absence of insurance and a licence offence.

The Golf collided with a Hyundai at Glenarm Road in Larne on August 16 this year.

A defence lawyer said the defendant made a “foolish” decision to drive after being asked by a friend for a lift and he was remorseful for his offending.

The defendant was banned from driving for six months, put on Probation for a year and fined £250.