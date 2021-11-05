Larne man claims he crashed because a ‘fox or dog’ ran in front of his vehicle

Ballymena Courthouse. INBT02-213AC

John Russell (49), of Hillmount Gardens, admitted offences of driving without due care and attention; failing to report an accident and a driving licence offence in relation to Antiville Road in Larne on April 17 this year.

A prosecutor said police, at 12.30am, were tasked to a single vehicle collision and when nobody was at the scene they spoke to the defendant the next day.

Defence solicitor Stewart Ballentine told Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, the defendant was making his way home when “confronted by an animal suddenly in front of him on the road and he instinctively swerved to avoid that animal and went into some bushes”. “There was no damage to either car or the shrubbery.”

He said Russell had no phone with him at the time and walked home and had gone to bed.

The solicitor added: “He assures me he had no drink taken whatsoever.”