Larne man claimed handcuffs were ‘too tight’

A Larne man who had a hand released from handcuffs after claiming they were “too tight” then attempted to punch a police officer.

The incident happened at the town’s Old Glenarm Road last October.

Joseph Forsythe (19), of Laharna Avenue, admitted offences of being disorderly and assaulting a police officer.

The defendant also banged his head off the window of a police car and was shouting offensive language.

Defence solicitor Kevin MacAllister said Forsythe, an unemployed painter/decorator, had behaved in an “appalling manner” but had shown remorse.

The defendant was fined £150 at Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday.