A man is charged with assaulting six police officers and being disorderly at Upper Waterloo Road in Larne.

Christopher Toner (26), of Seahill Road, Larne, is charged in relation to October 5 this year.

He is further charged with resisting one of the police officers in the execution of his duty.

The defendant was in the dock at Ballymena Magistrates Court on November 28 and was released on £500 bail with a condition banning him from drinking alcohol.

The case was adjourned to December 19.