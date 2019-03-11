Larne man caused two crashes on narrow country road

A man who caused two crashes within a 300-yard stretch of a narrow country road at Islandmagee has been banned from driving for 18 months and fined £300.

Gareth Luney (28), of Blackthorn Rise in Larne, was originally charged with several offences including dangerous driving in relation to two collisions at Ballytober Road last August. Ballymena Magistrates Court, on March 7, was told the defendant had taken his ex-partner’s Polo car without permission. After the second collision, the defendant made off across fields on foot.

Defence solicitor Andrew Kinney said Luney had been offered work and with no other way of getting there he succumbed to “temptation” and took the vehicle. The solicitor said the road was basically a “country lane” and was only wide enough for one vehicle in some parts.

Mr Kinney said Luney had driven from another road and was going too fast for the Ballytober Road and after the collisions he panicked. The car was irreparable, said the lawyer. District Judge Nigel Broderick said it was a “very poor piece of driving”.