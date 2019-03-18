Larne man caught drink driving after Valentine’s Day meal

A romantic night out for a meal on Valentine’s Day ended with a Larne man being caught drink driving.

Craig Lappin (45), of Victoria Road, was in a Vauxhall Astra at the Harbour Highway at 1am on February 15 this year.

Police noticed the vehicle had “double-backed on itself” and when stopped the driver had an alcohol in breath reading of 56 with the legal limit being 35.

A defence lawyer told Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday, March 14, the defendant had been out with his wife for a meal on Valentine’s Day and had taken drink.

When spoken to by police the defendant was on the road because their son was a diabetic and insulin was needed.

The defendant was banned from driving for a year and fined £300.