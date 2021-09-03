Larne man caught doing 71mph at Harbour Highway not offering ‘any silly excuses’
A defence solicitor for a Larne man caught doing 71mph in the 40mph zone at the town’s Harbour Highway said his client wasn’t offering “any silly excuses” for the speed.
Friday, 3rd September 2021, 5:00 pm
Lawyer Liam McKendry was speaking at Ballymena Magistrates Court on behalf of Gary Martin Gamble (33), an Education Authority grounds maintenance worker, of Station Road.
The solicitor said the defendant had just entered the 40mph zone and had not corrected his speed on June 4 this year and had expressed “remorse”.
Handing down four penalty points and a £250 fine, District Judge Nigel Broderick said the defendant could “consider himself very lucky” and warned if he is caught doing such a speed again he could be banned.