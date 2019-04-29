Larne man broke victim’s jaw in one-punch attack in Belfast nightclub

A 23-year-old man who broke his victim’s jaw in a one-punch attack inside a Belfast nightclub must pay him £1,000 compensation, a judge ordered today.

Joshua Peoples, of Walnut Green in Larne, Co Antrim, was also given 150 hours community service for inflicting grievous bodily harm.

Belfast Magistrates’ Court heard Peoples launched the assault while out celebrating the birth of his daughter in April last year.

During the course of the evening he got into a discussion with another man at Plastik nightclub on Mays Meadow, according to his lawyers.

Peoples then encountered him again later in the dance floor area, punching him once.

The victim sustained a broken jaw and required pins inserted for his injuries.

Defence counsel Sean Mullan said Peoples has limited recollection of the incident due to the amount of drink taken.

But the barrister stressed how his client admitted the grievous bodily harm charge straight away.

Mr Mullan added that Peoples has no previous convictions and apologised to the victim.

He has shown full remorse for his actions, counsel submitted.

Based on the defendant’s clear record, Deputy District Judge Gerard Trainor decided to impose community service.

He also directed that the injured party is to receive £1,000 compensation.