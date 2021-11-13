Larne man banned from roads for quarter-of-a-century is seeking licence restored

Ballymena Courthouse. INBT02-213AC

Ballymena Magistrates Court was told Desmond Smith (50), of Bryan Street, had been disqualified from driving for 25 years at Larne Court in 2007.

At court this week, District Judge Nigel Broderick said he had never seen such a long driving ban.

A solicitor for the PSNI said the defendant had a “significant number” of road traffic related convictions during a 20-year period up to 2007.

The defendant had over 60 convictions including twelve convictions for driving whilst disqualified and more than 30 convictions for no insurance.

She said the reason the 25-year ban had been put in place appeared to be because there had been “multiple occasions” when the defendant had ignored driving bans.

She admitted it was “very rare” for such a lengthy ban but said it was because of the repeated ignoring of road bans.

Defence solicitor Kevin MacAllister said the defendant has “since settled down”.