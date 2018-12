A Larne man accused of improperly using a communications network to cause anxiety has been banned from phoning the emergency services unless in a genuine emergency, as part of his bail conditions.

Jamie Ian Hastings (28), of Drumahoe Gardens, in the town is alleged to have committed the offence on November 20 this year.

He appeared at Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday, December 13 and he was released on £500 bail to appear back at court on Thursday, December 20.