A Larne man has admitted being disorderly ar the town’s Old Glenarm Road and assaulting a police officer.

Joseph Forsythe (19), of Laharna Avenue, committed the offences on October 27 last year.

The case was mentioned at Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday, April 11, where the defence solicitor was Kevin MacAllister.

The matter was adjourned to mid-May for a pre-sentence report.