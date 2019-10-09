Larne man and woman banned from keeping animals for five years

A man and woman have been banned from keeping animals for five years after being convicted in their absence at Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday (October 3) of failing to ‘take reasonable steps to ensure the needs’ of what was described on the charge sheet as a Staffordshire Bull Terrier-cross type dog.

Adam Black and Tanya Burns, whose ages were not give on the charge sheets, were both listed as being of the same address at Upper Waterloo Road in Larne.

They each faced one charge of ‘failing to ensure animal safety’ in relation to an address at Ilse Court in Larne on May 18, 2018.

A prosecutor said as a result of concerns a house was attended and a dog was taken into care which saw it put on a “43 per cent” weight gain once it was removed.

The dog was not returned to its owners, the court heard.

The court heard both defendants had acted aggressively towards officials and Black had told them the dog was “supposed to” look the way it did because of its breed.

District Judge Nigel Broderick convicted the man and woman on the basis of the served evidence and fined them each £500 and they each had to pay costs associated with the case and a vet bill totalling a further £265 each.