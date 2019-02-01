Larne man alleged to have made indecent photo of a child

A Larne man accused of possessing and distributing indecent images of children has had his case further adjourned.

Ryan McNeill (27), of Bengore Gardens, was at Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday, January 31 and faces five charges.

On February 10, 2015, it is alleged he made an indecent photo of a child and that he distributed or showed an indecent photo of a child.

On May 9, 2016, he is accused of possessing an indecent photo of children; having an ‘extreme pornographic image’ and having an image of a child ‘which was of such a nature as is prohibited by...the Coroners and Justice Act’.

At the same court in December the defendant had been released on £500 bail with conditions that he was not to have any unsupervised contact with anyone under the age of 18 and he was not to be in possession of any electronic device capable of accessing the internet nor have any access to the internet whatsoever.

On January 31 he was released on continuing bail and the case was adjourned to the end of February.