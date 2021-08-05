Larne man admits twice breaching 70mph speed limits
A Larne man has pleaded guilty to speeding at 70mph zones twice within just over two weeks.
Thursday, 5th August 2021, 9:00 am
Craig McCaughey (30), of Mounthill Manor, committed offences on June 16, 2020, at the M2 motorway at Rathbeg near Antrim and a 70mph zone - the location of which has yet to be disclosed to court - on July 2 last year.
At Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, a defence solicitor said one of the matters involved a “very high speed” which was not outlined.
The cases were adjourned to August 10.