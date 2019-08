A man has admitted stealing vodka from Lidl in Larne on three consecutive days starting on April Fool’s Day this year and attempted theft of vodka on April 4.

Christopher Andrew Morrow (32), of Ballysnod Road, Larne, had the case mentioned at Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday.

Defence barrister Aaron Thompson said he hoped the defendant could get a caution.

The case was adjourned until the end of August.