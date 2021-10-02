Larne man admits having sword
A man with a Larne address has admitted possessing an offensive weapon - a sword - in the area of Albert Street in the town.
Bernard Pratt (67), of Church Way, had also pleaded guilty to an assault on the same date - July 22 this year.
Martin Simpson (34), of Elizabeth Avenue, Larne, pleaded guilty to one charge of assaulting the same person.
The guilty pleas were entered on behalf of the defendants at Ballymena Magistrates Court by defence barrister Neil Moore.
The cases have been adjourned to October 28.