A man has admitted cultivating cannabis at a property listed as his address on a court charge sheet.

Adam Borthwick (35), of Green Link in Larne, has also pleaded guilty to possessing cannabis.

The case was mentioned at Ballymena Magistrates Court, on December 19 where the defence solicitor was Andrew Kinney.

The charges relate to November 23.

The court heard the defendant had a “relevant” record and the case was adjourned to the end of January.