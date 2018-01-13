Larne man admits £12k fraud by false representation

A Larne man has admitted 12 counts of fraud by false representation which involve items worth around £12,000.

Philip Bell (26), of Alexandra Crescent, claimed he had a number of items for sale.

Some of the items referred to in the charges included an Avolites Titau mobile worth £2,100; speakers worth £194; projection screens worth £576; brake callipers worth £380; lighting and wiring equipment worth £345; a £40 exhaust; radio equipment worth £650; and turntables worth £500.

He also made false representations saying he would pay for items including over £3,000 for a lighting desk and over £2,000 for cables.

At Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday, defence barrister Neil Moore said the totality of the fraud involved in and around £12,500 and as he feared there was a “substantial risk” to his client being jailed he asked for a pre-sentence report.

Mr Moore said Bell had an active business which collapsed and in a financial “whirlwind” he was made bankrupt and is now on benefits. Bell was released on continuing bail and he is to have no contact with the fraud victims.

The defendant has also admitted driving offences which occurred at Main Street in Larne. One of the charges - believed to be one of the first of its type to come before Ballymena Magistrates Court - read that the defendant ‘being the driver of a vehicle, obscured, rendered or allowed to become not easily distinguishable the registered mark of the said vehicle’. The case was adjourned until February.