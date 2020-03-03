Larne man accused of making threat to damage vehicle

A man has been charged with making a threat to a woman that he would damage a man’s vehicle.

William Little (32), of Upper Waterloo Road in Larne, is charged in relation to February 5 this year.

Regarding the same date he is also accused of harassing the woman and persistently using a communications network to cause ‘annoyance, inconvenience or needless anxiety’.

Regarding February 6 the defendant faces a charge of possessing cannabis.

The defendant was at Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday, February 27, and he was given £500 bail with conditions that he is not to contact the woman and he is not to be within 100 metres of an address in Larne.