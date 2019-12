A man has appeared at Ballymena Magistrates Court to face a number of charges including driving dangerously.

Dillon McCombe (20), of Glynn Road, Larne, is also charged with driving whilst disqualified; absence of insurance; assaulting and resisting a police officer; failing to stop for police; using a vehicle in a dangerous condition and having an improper number plate.

The charges are in relation to the Larne area on August 21. The case was adjourned to December 19.