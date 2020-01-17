Larne man accused of causing injury by dangerous driving

A man faces a number of charges including causing grievous bodily injury by dangerous driving at Shane’s Hill near Larne.

Colin William Cash (38), of Ferris Avenue in Larne, is charged in relation to July 26 last year.

He was in the dock at Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday.

In connection with the same incident is he is also charged with driving whilst disqualified; absence of insurance; driving without due care and attention whilst being unfit; failing to remain at the scene of an accident and possession of Valium and Xanax.

The full details of the case were not given to the court.

The defendant had the case adjourned to mid-February after being given £500 bail.