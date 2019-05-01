Larne man accused of being disorderly in the town

A Larne man has been accused of being disorderly at Gardenmore Place in the town.

Richard Alan McFaul (53), of Bryan Street, is also charged with causing criminal damage to a door on the same date - March 28 this year.

He faces a third charge of causing criminal damage to the interior of a police cell van.

At Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday, April 25, he was given bail of £500 and he was banned from entering Gardenmore Place.

He is also not to be intoxicated in public and the case was adjourned to May 23.