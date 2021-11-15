Larne man (67) carrying a sword claims he thought he had lifted a walking stick

Ballymena Courthouse. INBT02-213AC

Details emerged as Bernard Christopher Pratt, with an address listed as Church Way, was sentenced on charges of assault and possessing an offensive weapon in a public place - the Albert Street/Church Way area of the town around 11.30pm on July 22 this year.

Martin Daniel Simpson (34), with an address given as Elizabeth Avenue in Larne, was also sentenced for assaulting the same man.

A prosecutor told Ballymena Magistrates Court police recieved a report of an incident in Larne and a caller said there was an “ongoing disturbance” on a street involving three males and a female with one of the males possessing a sword.

A woman told police she saw a male wearing a black bandana carrying a sword and police then saw Pratt wearing a bandana.

The prosecutor said Pratt and Simpson said the injured party had “refused to leave” an address.

Simpson told police he had assaulted the man but denied being in possession of the sword.

The prosecutor said the injured party had a “torn T-shirt” and there was “some blood”.

The prosecutor said Simpson said he had knocked the man to the ground and struck him “three to four times”.

She said Pratt also admitted “knocking” the man to the head with his hand.

A defence barrister said all those involved had been at Pratt’s house where a “large amount of alcohol” had been consumed.

She claimed the injured party had “solvent abuse” issues and it was alleged he was “out of control, particularly towards the female who was also present”.

She said that female was Simpson’s partner and the granddaughter of Pratt and both defendants had “stepped in”.

The barrister said the injured man had not made a statement of complaint.

The lawyer said the “ornamental sword” had been lifted by Pratt in his home believing it to be a “walking stick” and he was “essentially using it to frighten” the man but when he realised it was a sword he set it down outside.

She said the defendant “never had any intention of using” the sword.

The barrister said she had no specific instructions as to why Pratt was reportedly wearing a bandana.

She said both men had made full admissions at interview and entered guilty pleas at an earlier stage.

District Judge Nigel Brodeick said: “It paints a different picture when someone is going round with a black bandana and a sword.”

He told Pratt: “I think you are a bit long in the tooth for running around with a sword and beating people up”.

Pratt was given a five months prison term, suspended for two years.