Police in Larne are investigating a burglary in the area of Seacourt Road Larne shortly before 8pm on Tuesday, November 20.

During the incident a male was assaulted and a small sum of cash taken.

If anyone has witnessed this or seen any suspicious activity in the area at this time can you please contact Police on 101 with reference number 1156 of 20/11/18 or via Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.