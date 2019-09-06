Larne hoax caller given ‘final warning’ by judge

A woman dialled the 999 emergency number 11 times and when operators answered the hoax calls they could hear loud music, a court was told.

Shirley Huxley (51), of Goodwill Terrace in Larne, appeared at Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday, September 5, and admitted persistently using a public communications network for the purpose of ‘causing annoyance, inconvenience or needless anxiety’ in June this year.

A prosecutor said police established the calls were made from a number belonging to Huxley and officers then visited her address.

Defence barrister Neil Moore said the defendant had mental health problems and mis-used alcohol.

He told the court: “The emergency services are unfortunately plagued by these type of offences throughout Northern Ireland.”

The barrister conceded courts had previously indicated such offences would “not be tolerated”.

Deputy District Judge Trevor Browne said Huxley had taken drink “and then she thinks it would be a bit of entertainment to dial 999 and do it again and again”.

He said such activity was “totally unacceptable” but he said he would not jail the defendant on this occasion.

Suspending a three months sentence for 18 months he told the defendant it was her “final warning”.