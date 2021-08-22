Larne graffiti accused have cases further adjourned
Two men accused of an anti-Irish Sea Border graffiti blitz in Larne have had their cases further adjourned at Ballymena Magistrates Court, to August 26.
Sunday, 22nd August 2021, 1:06 pm
The defendants are Mitchell Leeburn (25), of Deerpark Road, Kilwaughter, and William Donnell (22), of Waterfall Road, Raloo, who are both charged with eight counts of criminal damage and a further count of possessing an article, namely spray paint, with intent to damage property.
All the alleged offences occurred in Larne in February this year.
The charges relate to graffiti at a variety of locations including retail outlets, walls and a billboard.