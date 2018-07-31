Larne fraudster ordered to do 150 hours of unpaid work

A Larne woman who admitted 19 charges including the theft of £584 belonging to the estate of her deceased former partner has been ordered to do 150 hours of unpaid work and was put on Probation for a year.

Shirley Huxley (50), of Goodwill Terrace, pleaded guilty to 13 counts of fraud by false representation and two of attempted fraud by false representation connected to the opening of catalogue accounts.

She also pleaded guilty to the theft of £650 from the Social Security Agency and the theft of a bank card.

The final charge she admitted was persistent improper use of communications.

The accused appeared at Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday, July 26.

Defence barrister Neil Moore previously said it was a “significant breach of trust”.

At Thursday’s court a prosecutor said a man had passed away and a family member reported concerns about activity regarding the deceased’s bank account including social security payments still being made.

Numerous catalogue accounts had been opened in the name of the deceased by Huxley.

The defendant also has to pay compensation of £600.