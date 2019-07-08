Larne driver was over the limit

A vehicle without lights was driving slowly after pulling out in front of police at 1.45am on June 14 this year and when officers spoke to the driver drink was detected.

David Craig (75), of Craigyhill, Larne, had been driving at Upper Cairncastle Road in the town, Ballymena Magistrates Court was told.

The defendant had an alcohol in breath reading of 52 - the legal limit is 35.

Defence solicitor Neal McAllister said the defendant had been visiting friends and decided to drive home.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said the defendant had a previously clear record and it was unfortunate that he was now in court.

The defendant was banned from driving for a year and fined £200.