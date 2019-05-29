Larne driver was doing 106mph in 70mph zone

An airport baggage handler caught doing 106mph in a 70mph zone on the Belfast Road at Larne has been banned from driving for two weeks and fined £250.

Pedro Santos (20), of Hampton Crescent, Larne, had the offence detected at 2am on April 7 this year.

Ballymena Magistrates Court, last Thursday, heard it claimed that the defendant did not notice his speed going up. The defendant said he needed his licence to travel to work.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said anyone driving at such speeds generally ran the risk of a road ban. He said normally he would disqualify such drivers for at least a month if not longer but he said he would make it two weeks for the defendant, who was also fined £250.