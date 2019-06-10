Larne defendant kicked an officer and headbutted a police vehicle

A Larne defendant who kicked an officer on the leg and headbutted a police vehicle on April Fool’s Day this year has been ordered to do 75 hours of unpaid work.

The defendant - whose name was given as Jay Maxwell on the charge sheet - was at Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday for sentencing in relation to charges of being disorderly at Carneal Close in Larne and assault on police. The defendant’s address was given as Kylemore Gardens.

A prosecutor said police received a report of an incident after midnight on April 1 this year and they found the defendant intoxicated. The defendant fell and started shouting and refused to calm down and continued to swear and was arrested before kicking an officer on the leg and headbutting a police vehicle.

Defence solicitor Stewart Ballentine said the incident happened a few weeks after the defendant had been given Probation at court.

He said the defendant had remained sober since and stayed out of trouble.

District Judge Nigel Broderick told the defendant: “It wasn’t a good start to your Probation Order.”