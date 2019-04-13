Larne defendant facing seven charges of theft

A defendant accused of stealing more than £8,000 has had their case further adjourned.

The matter involving Hilary Boyd (54), of Kirkpatrick Way in Larne, was mentioned at Ballymena Magistrates Court on April 11.

The defendant faces seven charges of theft.

On dates between July and the end of 2017 the defendant is accused of stealing £8,161.25 from a woman.

The defendant faces six other charges of stealing cash from the same woman - amounts of £220, £80, £180, £101.25, £140 and £100 on dates in January 2018 including New Year’s Day.

The case has been adjourned to May.