Larne defendant assaulted woman at courthouse

A Larne woman who assaulted a woman at Ballymena Courthouse has been given a two-year conditional discharge.

Jenny Hall (36), of Hampton Crescent, assaulted the woman last July.

On the same date, she also sent a message to the woman by a public electronic communications network which she knew to be false ‘for the purpose of causing annoyance, inconvenience or needless anxiety’.

The defendant was back at Ballymena Court on Thursday, April 11, for sentencing on the charges she faced.

A prosecutor said that in July 2018 a woman was approached by Hall who was shouting abuse and security staff at the court had to intervene.

A defence solicitor accepted the case was aggravated by the fact the assault took place in the precincts of the court.

He said that in July last year the defendant had been angry at the outcome of a court case and “wasn’t thinking” but is now remorseful.