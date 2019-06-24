Larne couple fined after police stopped vehicle with defective brake lights

A couple have been fined after police stopped a vehicle with defective brake lights.

The vehicle, which also had a defective tyre and had no MOT nor insurance, was stopped at Quay Street in Larne on March 18.

John Alan McBride (25), of Lindara Drive in Larne, was at the wheel of the vehicle which was registered in the name of his wife Lisa (28).

A defence lawyer told Ballymena Magistrates Court, on Thursday, the insurance had been getting paid monthly by direct debit and the couple were unaware it had been cancelled.

However, as soon as they became aware of the situation they obtained insurance that day.

The lawyer said a MOT letter had gone to an old address but an MOT was since obtained.

John McBride was given six penalty points and fined £400 for having no insurance or MOT and using a vehicle with defective brake lights and a tyre while Lisa McBride was given six penalty and fined £150 for permitting no insurance.