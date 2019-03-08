Larne bus could not continue in service due to drunk man

A bus could not continue in service in Larne because a drunk man refused to get off, a court has heard.

Police were called to Larne Bus Station and Jonathan Cooper (63), of Laharna Avenue in Larne, then kicked an officer, Ballymena Magistrates Court heard on Thursday, March 7.

The defendant was in the dock for sentencing on two charges of being disorderly at the bus station at Circular Road and assaulting a policeman.

A prosecutor said staff requested police assistance to deal with a “disruptive male” at 5.40pm on January 9 this year.

When officers boarded a bus they could smell intoxicating liquor from the defendant who refused to leave, stating he “wasn’t going anywhere”.

The court was told staff wanted Cooper off the bus so it could be used.

The defendant swore at police and continued to be verbally abusive and kicked out whilst being handcuffed.

The officer was uninjured, the court heard.

Cooper told the court he was “very ashamed” of his behaviour.

District Judge Nigel Broderick ordered him to do 60 hours of unpaid work.