Larne boy injured after firework thrown in ‘reckless’ incident

Police are appealing for information after a young boy (14) suffered injuries to his hands and face after a firework was thrown at him in Larne.

The incident occurred in the Linn Road area of the town at around 7.20pm on Sunday, October 13.

Detailing the incident, Sgt Lowry said: “This young guy is so lucky he hasn’t lost his vision or his hands as the firework exploded on his chest and face.

“I do believe the only reason he hasn’t received serious injuries to his face is because he put his hands up to protect himself.

“This is not fun. It is reckless and dangerous. We have CCTV footage of the incident and are working to identify people involved, indeed we have already identified some people in possession of fireworks from that footage.

“When we identify you, you will be interviewed and we will seek prosecutions via the courts. My team and I have carried out 10 stop and searches for fireworks directly linked to this incident.”

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police on 101, quoting reference number 1505 of 13/10/19.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800555111.

Police had issued an appeal to parents on Saturday after receiving numerous reports of children with fireworks in the Larne and Carrickfergus areas.

Commenting on October 12, a PSNI spokesperson said: “Fireworks are extremely dangerous, especially when children are aiming them at each other and vehicles.

“We would appeal to parents to check the whereabouts of children and get them in and educate them on the dangers of fireworks.

“Remember having fireworks without a valid license is an offence.”