A Larne man was convicted at Antrim Magistrates Court on Monday for claiming over £2,000 in benefits to which he was not entitled.

Stephen Matthews (44) of Ballygowan Road, Larne claimed Jobseeker’s Allowance totalling £2,272 while failing to declare employment.

He was given three months imprisonment, suspended for 18 months.

The fraud was uncovered following an investigation by the Department for Communities.