A Larne man was convicted at Ballymena Magistrates Court on Wednesday for claiming benefits to which he was not entitled.

Christopher Hibberd (32) of Circular Road, claimed Income Support and Housing Benefit totalling £6,367 while failing to declare employment.

He was sentenced to two months imprisonment suspended for two years and a compensation order was granted for £3,186.

The fraud was uncovered following an investigation by the Department for Communities.