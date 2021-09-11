Larne armed robbery leaves shop staff shocked

Detectives are investigating the report of an incident at a shop in Gloucester Avenue yesterday evening (Friday).

Police received a report that a man, armed with a suspected firearm, entered the shop at around 8.45pm, pointed the weapon at members of staff and demanded cash.

He left the shop after a sum of money was handed over.

Police are investigating.

Police say the staff members were left shocked following the incident but were not physically injured.

The man was described as being around 5’9” tall with brown eyes and dark eyebrows and was wearing a grey hooded top, grey joggers, a black scarf and blue medical gloves.

He also was reported to have spoken with a local accent.

An investigation is underway and detectives are appealing to anyone with any information that could assist them with their enquiries to contact them at Ballymena on 101 quoting reference number 2003 10/09/21.

A report can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/