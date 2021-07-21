Larne angler fined after pleading guilty to fishing offences at Lough Mourne

Charles Johnston (46), of Bryan Street, pleaded guilty at Laganside Magistrates Court to three breaches of legislation and fisheries regulations prescribed under the Fisheries Act (Northern Ireland) 1966, namely unauthorised entry to a private fishery, failing to provide his name and address and impeding an authorised person.

A forfeiture notice was granted for the disposal of his vehicle and fishing equipment.

On May 12 last year, DAERA Fisheries Protection officers were on routine patrol of DAERA Public Angling Estate (PAE) waters at Lough Mourne, Carrickfergus, to ensure government closure instructions were being adhered to, to reduce the spread of Covid-19, when they observed Johnston angling.

Lough Mourne is part of the PAE and was closed to fishing. On seeing the Fisheries Protection officers, the Department stated, Johnston placed his fishing equipment in his vehicle and absconded from the area by foot. The decision was then made to seize his vehicle and his fishing equipment contained within.