Larne addict struggling with ‘pernicious drug’, court told

Ballymena Courthouse. INBT02-213AC

Defence barrister Neil Moore was speaking at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, on Tuesday, May 25, regarding Noel Campbell, with an address in Larne.

The defendant admitted stealing £18 worth of food from Co-Op in Ballymena last September; stealing food and household products worth £200 from Tesco on December 29 last year; stealing meat worth £25 from a garage in Donaghadee on January 18 this year and possessing heroin on March 19 this year.

Mr Moore said the defendant was struggling with drug “mis-use and the prescriptive use of Suboxone” and although he has been working with addictions service “he is unwell, it is quite clear heroin is having a significantly detrimental effect on this man’s life”.

The barrister added: “He is failing before the court’s very eyes.”

Mr Moore said there needed to be an “intervention” with Campbell.

He said being addicted to heroin in his 60s is “another tragedy” in the defendant’s life.

The barrister continued: “I do not wish to see this man succumb to the pernicious drug that is heroin. He needs help”.