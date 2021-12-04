Lane motorist who was banned from driving for 25 years gets licence back early

Ballymena Magistrates Court was told Desmond Smith (50), of Bryan Street, Larne, had been disqualified from driving for 25 years at Larne Magistrates Court in 2007.

The Ballymena Court recently heard Smith had a “significant number” of road-related convictions during a 20 year period up to 2007.

The defendant had over 60 convictions including twelve convictions for driving whilst disqualified and more than 30 convictions for no insurance.