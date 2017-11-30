Knife-wielding robber restrained by member of public

Detectives in Larne are investigating an attempted robbery that occurred at Upper Cairncastle Road, Larne on Wednesday 29th November 2017 at approximately 7pm.

A male armed with a knife entered the shop and demanded money from the female staff members. This male was restrained by a member of the public.

Police were quickly on the scene and the male has been taken to Antrim PSNI Station. He remains in police custody at this stage.

Detective Sergeant Peter Crothers from Larne Criminal Investigation Branch said “We are keen to hear from witnesses or anyone with information about this crime. Detectives can be contacted on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 1245 29/11/17. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”