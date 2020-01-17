Judge warns Larne man ‘you can’t arm yourself with weapons’

A judge has warned a man he cannot arm himself with weapons like knives and flick batons.

District Judge Nigel Broderick was speaking at Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday to Christopher Andrew Morrow, who was caught with a flick knife in the Whitlas Brae area of Larne on August 19 last year.

The 33-year-old, of Ballysnod Road, Larne, admitted possessing an offensive weapon - a flick baton - in a public place.

A prosecutor said police came across the highly intoxicated defendant who was unresponsive on a bench and the baton was discovered when he was being put in an ambulance.

The court heard the defendant claimed he found it at a river.

A defence lawyer said Morrow “stumbled across” the item and he was intending to hand it in to police but due to a mixture of alcohol and medication he was confused.

The lawyer said the defendant had PTSD and turned to alcohol to “self-medicate” on top of his prescription.

Judge Broderick said it was the second such incident Morrow had been involved in.

Last April a court heard Morrow had pleaded guilty to possessing a knife at Inver Road in Larne but had claimed it was for “fishing purposes” and had been unaware it was in his clothing.

He had been drunk and as he was put in an ambulance the eight-inch knife had been discovered.

Judge Broderick told the defendant on Thursday: “You have to understand you can’t arm yourself for whatever reason with a weapon be it a blade or a baton”.

The defendant was put on Probation for a year.